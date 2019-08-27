Kenya Bans Public Performance of Diamond's Tetema

Kenya’s moral policeman Ezekiel Mutua has banned public performance of Diamond Platnumz’s ‘Tetema’ , saying the song is “pure pornography”.

According to Dr Mutua, the CEO at the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), the song Tetema and Wamlambez by Tanzanian singers Rayvanny and Diamond Platinumz and the Sailors respectively can only be played in night clubs and bars where the audience is strictly adult.

He also rapped some national leaders for dancing to the two songs in public.

“Tetema and Wamlambez songs are strictly forbidden outside of clubs and bars. It’s embarrassing to see even national leaders singing and dancing to the obscenity in public. The lyrics are dirty and not suitable for public consumption, especially mixed company or where children are likely to be watching or listening. Both songs are pure pornography,” said Ezekiel Mutua.

He added: “While we may not ban them because they are coded, it’s important for the public to know that they are dirty and unsuitable for mixed company. Let them be restricted to clubs, strictly for adults.”

The song Tetema was released in February this year and has been on playlists of most Kenyan DJs due to its compelling beats.

The song has been played in different political rallies with leaders being caught on camera jamming to its beats.

Wamlambez was released in April taking the music industry by storm with its catchy phrase and double entendre.