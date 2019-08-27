South Africa: Suspended North West Health Boss Arrested for Fraud

27 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jeanette Chabalala and Canny Maphanga

Suspended North West health boss Thabo Lekalakala was arrested for fraud on Monday.

Lekalakala appeared in the Mmabatho Regional Court in Mahikeng on the same day and was released on R20 000 bail, Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24.

Lekalakala's co-accused, former North West finance MEC Wendy Nelson appeared in court on Friday for fraud and was also granted R20 000 bail.

The two are expected to appear in court again on September 6, Mulaudzi said.

According to provincial Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, Nelson was arrested following investigations into allegations pertaining to the irregular appointment of a senior official in the health department in 2014.

That year, the department advertised the post, for which Lekalakala applied.

Then premier of the North West, Supra Mahumapelo, appointed a selection committee to evaluate the candidates.

News24 understands the committee shortlisted candidates based on their level of qualifications, which included a Bachelor's degree in health science and at least five years of experience as a senior manager in the health service environment at the level of chief director.

Lekalakala allegedly provided false information but despite this, he was still recommended for the post.

City Press reported over the weekend that Nelson's arrest was linked to the dubious appointment of the health department head who sealed the controversial R180m Gupta-linked Mediosa contract.

Nelson was handpicked by Mahumapelo as acting premier while his future as premier hung in the balance, according to the weekly publication.

North West Department of Health spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane told News24 on Tuesday that Lekalakala was still undergoing a disciplinary hearing.

"He challenged his suspension in December and was reinstated effective January 2019," Lekgethwane said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.