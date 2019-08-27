Zambia: Cops Warned About Aiding, Abetting Smuggling

27 August 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Sylvia Mweetwa

Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned police officers deployed to stop the smuggling of mealie-meal into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) against accepting bribes.

Mr Kanganja said that no police officer will be protected by his office if found engaging in corruption during the operation.

Mr Kanganja said this in Kitwe yesterday after touring various border points used by smugglers.

Speaking in the presence of Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo and Copperbelt Minister Japhen Mwakalombe, the IG said his command would be firm in dealing with any officer found to be involved in illegal conduct.

"May I be quick to point out that officers tasked to man various points to curb smuggling of mealie-meal should not allow temptation to take control, because if caught, the punishment will be severe, "he said.

Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

