Kenya: 'Moral Cop' Now Bans Playing of 'Wamlambez' and 'Tetema' in Public

Moral policeman Ezekiel Mutua has banned playing of Tetema and Wamlambez songs in public, saying they are "pure pornography".

According to Dr Mutua, the CEO at the Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB), the song Tetema and Wamlambez by Tanzanian singers Rayvanny and Diamond Platinumz and the Sailors respectively can only be played in night clubsand bars where the audience is strictly adult.

He also rapped some national leaders for dancing to the two songs in public.

"Tetema and Wamlambez songs are strictly forbidden outside of clubs and bars. It's embarrassing to see even national leaders singing and dancing to the obscenity in public. The lyrics are dirty and not suitable for public consumption, especially mixed company or where children are likely to be watching or listening. Both songs are pure pornography," said The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) Chief Executive Officer Ezekiel Mutua.

CODED

He added: "While we may not ban them because they are coded, it's important for the public to know that they are dirty and unsuitable for mixed company. Let them be restricted to clubs, strictly for adults."

The song Tetema was released in February this year and has been on playlists of most Kenyan DJs due to its compelling beats.

The song has been played in different political rallies with leaders being caught on camera jamming to its beats.

These include ODM party leader Raila Odinga, former Nairobi woman representative Rachel Shebesh, Machakos first lady Lilian Ng'ang'a, among others.

Wamlambez was released in April the same year taking the music industry by storm with its catchy phrase and double entendre.

So much that Kenyans have been popularising the phrase globally, with the likes of American singer Christina Millan and American actor Jamie Foxx catching the fever.

