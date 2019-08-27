South Africa: The Teams and Countries the 31 World Cup Boks Call 'Home'

Cape Town — Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named a formidable 31-man squad for this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan on Monday.
The Boks will be looking for a third Webb Ellis Cup title having tasted success in 1995 at home and in 2007 in France.
South Africa's policy of picking overseas-based players has its pros and cons - and this year's squad sees no fewer than eight (26%) plying their trade beyond South Africa's borders.
Which teams and countries do the 17 forwards and 14 backs selected to do duty call 'home'?
STORMERS - 8
Forwards (6)
Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain), Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi
Backs (2)
Damian de Allende, Herschel Jantjies
BULLS - 8
Forwards (5)
Schalk Brits, Lood de Jager, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Duane Vermeulen
Backs (3)
Warrick Gelant, Jesse Kriel, Handre Pollard
SHARKS - 4
Forwards (1)
Tendai Mtawarira
Backs (3)
Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, S'bu Nkosi
LIONS - 3
Forwards (2)
Malcolm Marx, Kwagga Smith
Backs (1)
Elton Jantjies
ENGLAND - 6
Forwards (3)
Vincent Koch (Saracens), Francois Louw (Bath), Franco Mostert (Gloucester)
Backs (3)
Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints), Willie le Roux (Wasps)
FRANCE - 2
Forwards (0)
Backs (2)
Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse), Frans Steyn (Montpellier)
Source: Sport24