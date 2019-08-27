South Africa: The Teams and Countries the 31 World Cup Boks Call 'Home'

27 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Garrin Lambley

Cape Town — Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named a formidable 31-man squad for this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan on Monday.

The Boks will be looking for a third Webb Ellis Cup title having tasted success in 1995 at home and in 2007 in France.

South Africa's policy of picking overseas-based players has its pros and cons - and this year's squad sees no fewer than eight (26%) plying their trade beyond South Africa's borders.

Which teams and countries do the 17 forwards and 14 backs selected to do duty call 'home'?

STORMERS - 8

Forwards (6)

Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi (captain), Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi

Backs (2)

Damian de Allende, Herschel Jantjies

BULLS - 8

Forwards (5)

Schalk Brits, Lood de Jager, Trevor Nyakane, RG Snyman, Duane Vermeulen

Backs (3)

Warrick Gelant, Jesse Kriel, Handre Pollard

SHARKS - 4

Forwards (1)

Tendai Mtawarira

Backs (3)

Lukhanyo Am, Makazole Mapimpi, S'bu Nkosi

LIONS - 3

Forwards (2)

Malcolm Marx, Kwagga Smith

Backs (1)

Elton Jantjies

ENGLAND - 6

Forwards (3)

Vincent Koch (Saracens), Francois Louw (Bath), Franco Mostert (Gloucester)

Backs (3)

Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks), Cobus Reinach (Northampton Saints), Willie le Roux (Wasps)

FRANCE - 2

Forwards (0)

Backs (2)

Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse), Frans Steyn (Montpellier)

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

