Tanzania: ICT Centre of Excellence Launched in Arusha

PROFESSORS, doctors, students and visitors from within and outside the country were drawn into a jovial mood as the first ever East African Community (EAC), Centre of Excellence for Information Communication and Technology in East Africa (CENIT@EA), was launched at the Nelson Mandela African Institution of Science and Technology (NM-AIST).

The project that is supported by the Germany Government through its Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), will in turn result to enhanced research capacity in various areas of science, engineering, technology and innovation.

Launching the centre, the Minister of Education Science and Technology, Professor, Joyce Ndalichako thanked the German Government, adding that her ministry's mission is to improve the quality of education and training by putting in place the policies, structures and systems that will empower and result into having a good number of well-educated and eager to learn Tanzanians.

She said that the current generation will contribute significantly to the development goals of Tanzania and that through the mission, the Government of Tanzania invested about 60m US$ for crafting and putting up the infrastructure of NM-AIST and has kept continually supporting the institution since when it started receiving Master's and PhD degree students in 2011.

CENIT@EA was supposed to start receiving students since October 2018, but due to lengthy processes, the first intake had to be enrolled in June this year. Under the project, the first intake is of 27 students who were selected competitively from the EAC member states of Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi.

Professor Ndalichako pledged that the Government of Tanzania will oversee the project implementation to the fullest ensuring that workforce academicians, students and administrative staff of the project and the institution, work hard both theoretically and practically but most important innovatively.

She thanked the management of NM-AIST for its effort in extending its eyes looking for development partners, whose contribution is of vital to the government and other Sub Saharan African (SSA), countries.

She congratulated students enrolled in the project and called upon them to demonstrate their talents, passion and affection that would leave a mark to the institution and their countries.

She said she believed that at the end of their studies, communities, educational stakeholders and the industry will reap from their skills and knowledge gained.

"The government of Tanzania is eagerly waiting to see the substantial contribution of the centre in the currently fast growing Mobile and Embedded technologies and its applications in solving challenges in various socio- economic growth sectors including but not limited to financial sector such as electronic money transactions, security systems, industries, transport and many of the kind

"The government of Tanzania believes that, building capacity in science, technology and innovations is the only key and way to achieving sustainable development and that has also its special position in feeding Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGSs), and this is not a far-fetched dream but a nearby dream ," she said.

The main aim of the project is to strengthen teaching and research in Embedded and Mobile Systems to the East African partner institutions.

A high industrial relevance will be ensured by the Excellence Centre and thereby strengthen the employability of graduates.

By cooperating closely with partners straight from the East African industry, new opportunities will be offered to graduates, as their skills are directly matched to the region's needs.