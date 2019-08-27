Tanzania: Government Disburses 7bn/ - for Construction of Two Ferries

THE government has issued a total of 7.3 bn/ which is government funds for the constructions of two new ferries, which will be used in carrying both passengers and cargoes in Mwanza and Geita regions.

The ferries will be plying between Bugorola and Ukara islands in Ukerewe District in Mwanza Region and between Chato- Mharamba islands in Chato District, Geita Region. Briefing Mwanza residents here on Monday during the "Keel laying" event which was officiated by the Acting Mwanza Regional Commissioner Engineer, Waryoba Sanya on behalf of Mwanza Regional Commissioner Mr John Mongela, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), of Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (TEMESA), Engineer, Japhet Maselle said the multibillion two ferry projects will be implemented by the Ministry of Works, Transport and communication through TEMESA.

The project will be executed by Songoro Marine Co Ltd as Contractor, where Bugorola and Ukara ferry project will cost a total of 4.2bn/- and that of Chato-Nkome (Mharamba) ferry will also cost a total of 3.1bn/-

He said the signing contract agreement for Bugorola ferry was signed on 8th February and that of Chato Ferry was also signed on 15th April this year and constructions of the projects commenced with effect from yesterday and will take about 40 weeks to be completed.

He said Bugorola and Ukara Ferry will have 39 metre long and 10 metre width and it will float in the water between 0.7-1.0 metres (draft) and it will have a capacity of carrying 100 tonnes, including 300 passengers, 10 small cars and cargoes.

Eng. Maselle stated that for Chato-Nkome ferry will have about 37 metre long and 10m width and it will float in the water between 0.75-1.0 metre (draft) and it will also have a capacity of carrying 100 tonnage, 200 passengers, 10 small cars/trucks and cargoes.

He stated further that to ensure safety, the two ferries will have two engines each, HP (Horse Power) 350 engine for Bugorola-Ukara ferry and HP 300 engine for Chato- Nkome Ferry, adding that all ferries will also have two propellers and will be operated by two systems, one of those system will be that of emergency system.

" Let me take this opportunity to thank the government for the funding and purchasing of the equipment that will be used in these two projects which will rescue to the residents of those areas as they will reduce challenges of reliable and safe ferry transport services," he explained.

He noted that, until to date, TEMESA is operating a total of 30 ferries in 20 ferry stations in the mainland.

"The purchasing of these ferries is the government effort to improve citizen's services to ensure that most parts of the country are easily accessible (passable), to lift the country's economy towards the goal of middle economy by 2025," he noted further.

He said TEMESA, during the fiscal year 2019/20, had planned to purchase four new ferries that will be used in providing maritime transport services between Mafia- Nyamisati, where the Minister of Works, Transport and communication Engineer, Isaack Kamwele inspected the area of the constructions of that ferry on 25th August this year at Songoro Marine Boatyard Ltd at Kigamboni in Dar es Salaam City.

Inaugurating the Keel Laying, the Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), Representative Engineer, Waryoba Sanya said Mwanza residents especially those of Ukara and Ukerewe islands had now a reason to smile after the government went on to implement its promise of constructing the two ferries.

He said the construction of those two ferries were now going to implement Chama cha Mapinduzi manifesto which require the government to implement various promises.

"As of today we are witnessing the Keel laying event , let me take this opportunity to thank President John Magufuli the promise he made in constructing ferries especially for Ukara residents, following capsizing of MV Nyerere," he explained.

On his part, the Contractor of the two projects, Songoro Marine Co Limited Managing Director, Mr Major Songoro assured the gathering that he would complete the project on time.

Speaking on behalf of the projects beneficiaries, Ukerewe District Assistant Secretary (DAS) Mr Focus Matumbi who represented Ukerewe District Commissioner in the event thanked President Dr John Magufuli for the commencement of the projects in the region that will end maritime challenges in his district.

TEMESA was established under the authority of the Executives Agencies Act No.30 of 1997 by an Establishment Order by the Minister of Works through Government Notice No. 254 of 26th August 2005.

It was created in the Spirit of Act No.30 of 1997, which was to improve services and efficiency of operations.

TEMESA was specifically established to provide efficient and effective electrical, mechanical and electronic services, reliable and safe ferry transport services and hiring of equipments to government institutions and the public at large.