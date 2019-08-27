Uganda: Siwale Wins Bronze At Uganda Ladies Open

TANZANIA Ladies Golf Union (TLGU) vice-president Anita Siwale had perfect preparation before the forthcoming Uganda Ladies Open 2019 after she emerged the Day Two Bronze category winner at the Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open competition.

Siwale, the sole Tanzanian at the event ended over the weekend at the Kitante Golf Club in Kampala, Uganda, posting an impressive oneunder par 37 stable ford points to win one of the tournament's pulsating prizes.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' from Kampala yesterday, Siwale was all but happy to be crowned among the tournament's winners in the annual club battle that extended invitation to other countries.

The two-day competition that brings together ladies from Uganda, Tanzania and Zimbabwe is used as warm-up event ahead this week's Uganda Ladies Open Championship that also draws top African golfers.

The Uganda Open defending champion is Arusha Gymkhana Club (AGC) Neema Olomi, who won the event last year.

Olomi carded an aggregate 229 strokes (80,74,75) over three round to win her first major title.

She is expected to return to Uganda with a sight to win Uganda double and like Lugalo Golf Club player, Angel Eaton who has won it in 2017, 2013 and 2012.

Siwale said: "I'm very happy to be part of the winners at the tournament, it went really well and the competition was tough. This shows that this week's event is going to be even tougher."

Siwale said that Uganda is one of perfect places to be when it comes to golf and is enjoying being there and use the event and time to prepare for this week big show Uganda Ladies Open.