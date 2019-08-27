Tanzania: Simba Early Exit Haunts Aussems

SIMBA SC Head Coach Patrick Aussems has labelled their CAF Champions League (CAF CL) early exit as a big disappointment to fans, team, players and the whole technical bench.

Simba failed to progress into the next level of the continent's biggest football event after posting a 1-1 draw against UD Songo from Mozambique at the National Stadium on Sunday which was not enough to see them advance to the first round of the continental level competition.

It was the visitors who took the lead in just 14th minute of the game through a well taken set piece fired by Luis Misquissone which gave them a vital away goal.

Erasto Nyoni scored a late penalty in the 87th minute to equalise the deficit and momentarily gave his side hope to make the most from the tense match but his levelling goal was too little to bring the intended impact.

With the results, Tanzania will now fully depend on Young Africans, Azam FC and Malindi who managed to sail through in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively.

However, reflecting back after the match, Aussems said failure for his side to use well home advantage venue was a big disappointment to fans, team, players and the entire technical bench.

" Now, we are done with the CAF Champions League and we need to focus on other competitions coming ahead like the Vodacom Premier League (VPL) and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) since we are still a big club in the country," Aussems said.

He added that last season, it was happiness for them while this season, it is a sad news for the club as far as CAF CL is concerned but he insisted that football is always unpredictable.

Commenting tactically, the Belgian said he was not impressed with the way his side played in the first half saying they gave their opponents enough room to dominate.

" In the second half, we came refreshed exploring every available opportunities to hit back instantly but we were not very sharp on the target. I do not know if that was a result of game pressure or not," he said.

He further conceded that his team had problems to clear high balls throughout the match which he said was somehow a bonus for the visitors.

Moreover, Aussems defended his game tactic after picking the team's first choice goalkeeper Aishi Manula to guard the posts despite him being out of action for the past matches due to injury saying he trained well during the few days he joined the squad after nursing his injury.

On his part, UD Songo coach Tomas Trucha hailed his team for staging what he said splendid performance to snatch a very important away victory. " It was not a simple match at all.

We used well the chance we got and defended well to ensure that we do not concede more goals," he said.