Tanzania: Lissu Smiles As Judge Rules Against State's Objections

THE state yesterday lost its bid to bar the High Court from hearing an application by opposition leader Tundu Lissu to defend his seat as Singida East Member of Parliament.

Judge Sirilius Matupa rejected all grounds of objections by state lawyers, led by the Solicitor General Dr Clement Mashamba, for the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Attorney General (AG), the respondents in the matter.

The respondents had staged eight grounds of objections, seeking the dismissal of Lissu's application. In his ruling, the judge overruled all the grounds, agreeing with Advocate Peter Kibatala that they lacked legal merits.

Following the verdict, the court will have to determine the application for leave by Lissu on merits on whether he be allowed or not to apply for prerogative orders against the Speaker and AG and an order to stay the swearing of MPelect for the constituency.

The ousted MP, on prerogative orders, is applying orders of Mandamus against the Speaker for him to transmit to the court for inspection the declaration for his disqualification as member of the parliament and declare the seat vacant.

He has also requested for permission to file for orders, calling for the bringing up of the declaration made by the Speaker for the applicant to cease to be MP, for the purpose of quashing and setting it aside on its removal into the court.

During the hearing of the grounds of objections, lawyers of the state had submitted that the constituted attorney to the application, Mr Alute Mughwai, the elder brother to the applicant, has no locus standi to file the case on Lissu's behalf as his appointment is based upon a defective Power of Attorney.

They maintained that the application is incompetent and unmaintainable for falling short of conditions preceded for seeking leave to apply the prerogative orders of certiorari and mandamus and that the affidavits in support of the application are fatally defective for contravening the Civil Procedure Code.

The lawyers of state also told the court that the relief sought relating to stay of the swearing of the elect MP for Singida East constituency, Mr Miraji Mtaturu, is unmaintainable as it is not one of the remedies amenable to redress by way of prerogative orders and being directed to a stranger to the application.

Furthermore, the lawyers submitted, the application is incompetent for the applicant has failed to exhaust available remedies and that the chamber summons initiating the application was fatally defective for containing omnibus prayers.

In his ruling, however, the judge agreed with the submissions by Kibatala that the failure to attach the decision by the Speaker removing Lissu from being the MP, which is being complained of in application for prerogative orders was not necessary.

Judge Matupa stated on the question of legality of the power of attorney that the only way to challenge the same was on filing a counter affidavit and that the issue could not be determined through disposal of preliminary objections.

On the issue of failure by Lissu to exhaust other remedies, the judge was of the opinion that that matter was not a pure point of law, which could be determined and on the matter relating the swearing in of the MP-elect, Judge Matupa refrained from dealing with the same, saying it will be determined latter.

The question on affidavit filed to support the application was resolved by the court half way on sense that the judge found some of the paragraphs being offensive and proceeded to expunge them.

However, he ruled that the remaining paragraphs were strong enough to support Lissu's application. Certiorari is a court process to seek judicial review of a decision of a lower court or decisions of administrative bodies.

Is a rule of law remedy and supervisory writ, serving to keep "all inferior jurisdictions within the bounds of their authority".

Mandamus is a judicial remedy in the form of an order from a court to any government, subordinate court, corporation, or public authority, to do some specific act which that body is obliged under law to do, and which is in the nature of public duty, and in certain cases one of a statutory duty.