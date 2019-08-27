Zimbabwe: Government Gives Civil Servants a 76% Pay Rise

23 August 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Sticky pay negotiations between government and civil servants' representatives will be suspended for a while as the Apex Council consults its members after a 76% wage offer by their employer.

The new offer will push the lowest paid government worker from about $500 to a little above $1000.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government is facing a crippling job action by especially school teachers who have threatened to withdraw their labour before schools open for the third term, a move that will disrupt national examinations.

Reports have claimed government is willing to turn to the military and use soldiers as invigilators.

In a statement Friday, the Apex Council said after the rejection of a 10% increment offer, government returned to the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) with 76% which still falls short of workers' expectations.

"Following the rejection of a 10% government offer by the APEX Council, the NJNC meeting convened today 23 August saw government move their offer to 76% of the total package with effective from August, 2019.

"According to this development, the lowest paid worker is expected to take home $1023," read part of the statement.

Government workers are demanding $4750 for the lowest paid civil servant that equivalence of about US$470.

If approved by Apex Council members, the increment is likely to push most prices up as most businesses tend to follow money earned by government workers because of the ease with which it can be deducted from the Salary Services Bureau.

