Nigeria: NERC Gives DISCOs August 31 Deadline to Meter MDAs

27 August 2019
This Day (Lagos)

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has handed down August 31 deadline to the power distribution companies to install meters in all ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) of both federal and state governments.

NERC has also reminded the Discos that the responsibility for revenue collection from power consumers across the country was on them.

The agency said it was mandatory for the power distributors to provide all MDAs with appropriate meters within a period of 60 days beginning from July1.

The order, which was signed by the Chairman, NERC, Prof. James Momoh, and the Commissioner, Legal Licensing and Compliance, NERC, Defe Akpeneye, became effective July 1.

"This order reiterates that the responsibility and initiative for revenue collections from all customers including ministries, departments and agencies of states and Federal Government rests with the Discos.

"Accordingly, this order makes it mandatory for all Discos to meter all MDAs with appropriate meters of their choice within 60 days from the effective date of this order.

"This order shall be effective from 1st July 2019," NERC explained.

NERC added that all Discos reserved the right to disconnect any MDA defaulting on the payment for electricity in line with the Regulation on Connection and Disconnection Procedures for Electricity Services.

