South Africa: The Schools From Which the 2019 Springbok World Cup Squad Hail

Cape Town — Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named a formidable 31-man squad for this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan on Monday.
The Boks will be looking for a third Webb Ellis Cup title having tasted success in 1995 at home and in 2007 in France at the tournament which kicks off on Friday, September 20.
From which schools did the 17 forwards and 14 backs selected to do duty in Japan matriculate?
As below...
Paul Roos Gymnasium
Schalk Brits
Steven Kitshoff
Willie le Roux
Herschel Jantjies
Grey College
Cobus Reinach
Francois Steyn
Hugenote - Springs
Vincent Koch
Lood de Jager
Affies
RG Snyman
Ben Vorster
Trevor Nyakane
Bethlehem Voortrekker
Bongi Mbonambi
Bishops
Francois Louw
Brackenfell
Cheslin Kolbe
Brits High
Franco Mostert
De Vos Malan
Lukhanyo Am
Florida High
Elton Jantjies
Grey High
Siya Kolisi
HTS Middelburg
Kwagga Smith
Jeppe
S'busiso Nkosi
Jim Mvabaza High
Makazole Mapimpi
King Edward VII (School (KES)
Malcolm Marx
Maritzburg College
Jesse Kriel
Milnerton
Damian de Allende
Nelspruit
Duane Vermeulen
Outeniqua
Warrick Gelant
Paarl Boys' High
Frans Malherbe
Paarl Gim
Handré Pollard
Peterhouse, Zimbabwe
Tendai Mtawarira
Swartland
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Tygerberg
Eben Etzebeth
Waterkloof
Faf de Klerk
Source: Sport24