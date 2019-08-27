South Africa: The Schools From Which the 2019 Springbok World Cup Squad Hail

27 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus named a formidable 31-man squad for this year's Rugby World Cup in Japan on Monday.

The Boks will be looking for a third Webb Ellis Cup title having tasted success in 1995 at home and in 2007 in France at the tournament which kicks off on Friday, September 20.

From which schools did the 17 forwards and 14 backs selected to do duty in Japan matriculate?

As below...

Paul Roos Gymnasium

Schalk Brits

Steven Kitshoff

Willie le Roux

Herschel Jantjies

Grey College

Cobus Reinach

Francois Steyn

Hugenote - Springs

Vincent Koch

Lood de Jager

Affies

RG Snyman

Ben Vorster

Trevor Nyakane

Bethlehem Voortrekker

Bongi Mbonambi

Bishops

Francois Louw

Brackenfell

Cheslin Kolbe

Brits High

Franco Mostert

De Vos Malan

Lukhanyo Am

Florida High

Elton Jantjies

Grey High

Siya Kolisi

HTS Middelburg

Kwagga Smith

Jeppe

S'busiso Nkosi

Jim Mvabaza High

Makazole Mapimpi

King Edward VII (School (KES)

Malcolm Marx

Maritzburg College

Jesse Kriel

Milnerton

Damian de Allende

Nelspruit

Duane Vermeulen

Outeniqua

Warrick Gelant

Paarl Boys' High

Frans Malherbe

Paarl Gim

Handré Pollard

Peterhouse, Zimbabwe

Tendai Mtawarira

Swartland

Pieter-Steph du Toit

Tygerberg

Eben Etzebeth

Waterkloof

Faf de Klerk

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved.

