Zambia: Kambwili 'Deflates'... Vows to Fight NDC Deregistration By Registrar of Societies

27 August 2019
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Kasonde Kasonde and Mildred Katongo

The Chishimba Kambwili led National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been deregistered by the Registrar of Societies, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced yesterday.

And according to Article 72 (9) of the Republican Constitution, in an event of the dissolution of a political party, a Member of Parliament for the affected party becomes an Independent lawmaker. Joseph Chishala is the NDC's MP for Roan Constituency of Luanshya on the Copperbelt.

The NDC leadership insists that the opposition political party was legally registered and will challenge the deregistration in the court.

Ministry of Home Affairs public relations officer Nephas Chifuta said in a statement yesterday that the deregistration follows a High Court ruling of July 19, this year, where members of the party took each other to court.

Read more

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Times of Zambia

Most Popular
Zambia
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.