South Africa: Police Investigate Attempted Murder After Man Found With Wounds Outside a Fast Food Chain Store

press release

Police are investigating a case of attempted murder, following an incident where a 65 year old man was allegedly found in his vehicle with wounds outside the fast food chain store in Amalinda on Monday evening at about 18:05.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for medical attention.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not clear at this stage, no arrests yet. Investigation continues.

Anyone with the information about the suspects is requested to contact the investigation officer Mbuso Booi of the Provincial Organised Crime unit at 079 896 9777 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.