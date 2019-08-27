South Africa: Police Clamp Down On Drugs

press release

Police officers in the province of KwaZulu-Natal have been working hard on clamping down on drug dens by conducting regular operations to arrest those that peddle drugs as well as those that use drugs.

Following the launch of stabilisation operations in the province, various clusters have embarked on operations to saturate crime hotspots in a multidisciplinary approach. Over the past weekend as from Friday, 23 August 2019 until Sunday, 25 August 2019, police officers swooped on notorious areas across the province and conducted searches. A total of 77 suspects were arrested for dealing in drugs or for being in possession of drugs.

All the arrested suspects were placed before various courts in the province to answer to their charges. Police seized various quantities of drugs such as heroin, dagga, cocaine, mandrax, whoonga and crack cocaine. All the drugs will be forwarded to our Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis as well as to be presented as evidence before our courts.

Whilst clamping down on drugs, police officers also effected 278 arrests for various crimes committed in the province. During these operations suspects were also arrested for crimes such as murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, dangerous weapons, rape, robberies, drunk driving and selling of alcohol without a permit. A number of illegal liquor outlets were also shut down as police clamped down on illicit activities that are contributors to serious and violent crimes.