South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Various Crime Over the Weekend

26 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Over 60 suspects aged between 16 and 55 years were arrested over the weekend. Police conducted several operations and managed to arrest suspects for different crime ranging from common assault, attempted rape, business robbery, contravention of protection order, rape, burglary and theft, driving under the influence of alcohol, drunk and disorderly, stock theft, business robbery, Malicious damage to property and possession of drugs.

It is alleged that a farmer from Stutterheim noticed a suspicious vehicle parking next to his farm and when he went to investigate the vehicle drove off. Police made a swift response to the call and managed to corner the vehicle with three suspects. On arrival to the scene Police recovered three tied sheep not far from the cut fence and they arrested the suspects for stock theft.

These suspects will all appear in different Magistrate Courts today and tomorrow.

King William's Town SAPS Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga applauded the members for their swift response and encouraged the members to continue to arrest these criminals. "Let us create a safe and secure environment for our communities and reduce stock theft" he added. He also thanked the community for sharing valuable information with the Police and they must always report criminal activities to Police on 08600 10111.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.