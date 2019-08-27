South Africa: Suspects Arrested for Various Crime Over the Weekend

press release

Over 60 suspects aged between 16 and 55 years were arrested over the weekend. Police conducted several operations and managed to arrest suspects for different crime ranging from common assault, attempted rape, business robbery, contravention of protection order, rape, burglary and theft, driving under the influence of alcohol, drunk and disorderly, stock theft, business robbery, Malicious damage to property and possession of drugs.

It is alleged that a farmer from Stutterheim noticed a suspicious vehicle parking next to his farm and when he went to investigate the vehicle drove off. Police made a swift response to the call and managed to corner the vehicle with three suspects. On arrival to the scene Police recovered three tied sheep not far from the cut fence and they arrested the suspects for stock theft.

These suspects will all appear in different Magistrate Courts today and tomorrow.

King William's Town SAPS Cluster Commander Brigadier Luntu Ngubelanga applauded the members for their swift response and encouraged the members to continue to arrest these criminals. "Let us create a safe and secure environment for our communities and reduce stock theft" he added. He also thanked the community for sharing valuable information with the Police and they must always report criminal activities to Police on 08600 10111.