South Africa: Man Arrested for Being in Possession of Dagga By Mothibistad SAPS

26 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On Sunday, 25 August 2019 at about 18:00, a 33-year-old man was arrested for being in possession of dagga.

Constables Segomotso Duiker and Tumelo Mohapanele of Mothibistad SAPS got a tip off from an informer that in a taxi which was traveling from Vryburg to Kuruman there is a who is in possession of dagga in his bag. The two Constables followed the taxi till to the Kuruman taxi rank.

At the taxi rank as per information a man was arrested with 2,131kg dagga with the street of R10 655-00. He will appear before the local magistrate court very soon.

The Cluster Commander of JTG Major General Johan Bean applauded Constables Duiker and Mohapanele for their commitment, passion, dedication and hard work as they responded quickly to the complaint and started to follow the information.

Moreover, General Bean also praised the public those who are using taxis to alert the police when suspecting any criminal activity as they travel. The General also send a strong message to the criminals that the police is watching at them knew that they transported drugs as they travel with taxis. But very soon they will be arrested.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

