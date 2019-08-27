Nigeria: COZA Pastor Fatoyinbo Under Interrogation at CID

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) is currently being interrogated at Police Force CID Headquarters in Abuja over rape claims made by Mrs Busola Dakolo.
More details later
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) is currently being interrogated at Police Force CID Headquarters in Abuja over rape claims made by Mrs Busola Dakolo.
More details later
AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.