South Africa: Two Arrested for Vigilantism

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula has strongly condemned the actions of those in our communities that are taking the law into their own hands. "We can never accept communities resorting to criminal behaviour and justifying their actions by claiming that they fighting crime. Those who are involved in such lawless acts will face the full might of the law," he said.

Yesterday at 15:00, a 38-year-old man was at Bhambhayi in Inanda when he was attacked by a group within the community. He was accused of being involved in criminal activities in the area. He was brutally assaulted and sustained severe injuries. The victim was taken to a local clinic where he died as a result of his injuries. A case of murder was opened at the Inanda police station for investigation.

Following rapid response and investigation at the murder scene, police officers from Inanda arrested two suspects aged 21 and 22 for murder. The two are expected to appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court tomorrow. More arrests are expected in this case as the investigation progresses.