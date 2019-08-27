South Africa: Government Activities for the Week

press release

From 26-28 August to, the Department of Science and Innovation (DSI), in partnership with its entity the Technology Innovation Agency, and AfricaBio will host the 2019 installment of the BIO Africa Convention. It will take place at Durban's International Convention Centre at 8:00.

On Tuesday, 27 August, the Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) will present to Employment and Labour Minister, Thulas Nxesi the 19th CEE annual report and public register for all designated employers on the status of workplace transformation. It will take place at GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 corner Frances Baard and Festival Streets in Hatfield at 11:30.

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza and the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development, Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi will visit the area of Mathulini in the KZN south coast to meet with disgruntled groups and community members on Tuesday 27, August 2019. The Minister's visit is aimed at defusing tensions between disgruntled groups and the Communal Property Association (CPA) in the area over the ownership of land.

From Wednesday to Friday, President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend the Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD VII) Summit that will strengthen partnership between Japan and African states.

On Wednesday, 28 August, the Department of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities will have an LGBTI Intergenerational Dialogue in Cape Town which aims to open up conversations with the sector. On Thursday, 29 August, The Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities Minister Nkoana-Mashabane will deliver the keynote address at the Women's Parliament.

On Thursday, 29 August, in partnership with Total South Africa, the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries will host the 20th annual Female Entrepreneur Awards (DAFF FEA). It will take place at Grand West Casino, Cape Town at 18:00.

On Thursday, 29 August, the Statistician-General of South Africa, Mr Risenga Maluleke, will release the results of the Non-financial census of municipalities (NFCM) 2018, at a media briefing. It will take place at GCIS, Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, Tshedimosetso House, Cnr Francis Baard & Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria at 10:00.

