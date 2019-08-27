Ethiopia: Sidama Coffee to Travel to UAE

opinion

Sidama Coffee, the runner-up for the 2018/19 Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) season, is set to travel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for their pre-season preparations. The club will stay in Dubai for ten days preparing for the new EPL season.

Sidama Coffee will make their way to Dubai on the 5th of September 2019 and it was stated that all expenses will be covered by its fans who reside in Dubai. According to Soccer Ethiopia's report, the club is currently working on visas and the club will officially start their pre-season preparations at the club's base in Hawassa in ten days.

Sidama Coffee had a chance to clinch the 2018/19 EPL title until the final fixture. However, they fell short, managing to collect 58 points.

Sidama Coffee has become the fourth club to travel to Dubai to prepare for a new season next to the northern clubs, Mekele 70 Enderta, Welwalo Adigrat University and Suhul Shire.