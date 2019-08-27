Ethiopia: UN Humanitarian Coordinator Calls for Support to Needy in Ethiopia

opinion

United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia has urged the humanitarian community to further enhance support to the peoples of Ethiopia in need.

In his opening address to the 2019 World Humanitarian Day marked On Tuesday under the theme "Honoring women humanitarians," United Nations Humanitarian Country Coordinator Aeneas Chuma urged humanitarians to bolster their support that is well below the need.

Though the government of Ethiopia launched about USD 1.3 billion 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan last April, the current contribution of the international community and the Government of Ethiopia represents 45.6 percent of the budget, Chuma noted.

He further urged the government to realize peace and security in conflict ridden areas.

State Minister of Peace, Zeynu Jemal, said the government has been exerting efforts to build peace from grassroots level along with bringing perpetrators to justice.

Cognizant of the need to exert more effort to ensure lasting peace for all and IDPs, he said the government is well aware of the displacements caused by localized inter-communal conflicts. (ENA)

Ethiopia decides to reintroduce 6-2-4 schooling system

The Ministry of Education (MoE) said a decision has been made to reintroduce the 6-2-4 education system -six years of primary schooling, followed by two years of junior secondary and four year of secondary schooling.

The current schooling system pursues 8 years of primary, 2 years of general secondary, and 2 years of preparatory senior secondary education.

Tilaye Gete (PhD), Minister of Education, told journalists that a decision has been made to introduce six years of schooling at primary level (grades 1-6), two years at junior secondary level (grades 7 and 8), and four years at secondary school level (grades 9-12).

According to the new system, there will be a regional examination at grade 6 and a national examination at grade 8.

The Minister also said a decision has been made to scrap grade 10 national examination from the education system.

Tilaye noted that due attention will be attached to values, ethics and competence in the 2012 Ethiopian academic year. (FBC)

Civil Aviation Authority undertaking calibration on 12 airports

The Ethiopian Civil Aviation Authority (ECAA) announced that it is conducting flight calibration on 12 airports in the country.

A press release from authority indicated that air flight calibration is conducted on air navigation and surveillance equipment in order to ensure the safety and security of the flights in the country.

The authority is providing services based on the latest technology, communications and surveillance equipment, the release added.

ECAA has been working based on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards to ensure whether the equipment are operating in accordance with the designated quality and complexity.

The flight calibration and testing has been conducted since last month in airports in the capital Addis Ababa, Dire Dawa, Bahir Dar, Gondar and Lalibela of the Amhara Regional State, Mekele and Axum of the Tigray Regional State, Jigjiga, capital of the Somali Regional State, Semera, capital of the Afar Regional State, Hawassa and Arba Minch of the Southern Regional State and Jimma, Oromia Regional State. (ENA)

CPJ urges Ethiopian authorities to release detained journalist

The international press freedom watchdog, the Committee to Protect Journalists, said on Tuesday that it urges the Ethiopian government for the unconditional release of journalist Mesganaw Getachew, who was arrested on August 9 after recording an interview outside a court in Addis Ababa.

Mesganaw, who reports for the privately owned Ethiopis weekly, was arrested shortly after he interviewed a lawyer, Henok Aklilu, outside the Arada First Instance court in Addis Ababa, CPJ said in a statement.

Citing Henok and Mesganaw's editor, Eskinder Nega, CPJ further noted that the journalist is now facing allegations of contravening Ethiopia's Anti-Terrorism Proclamation.

CPJ Sub-Saharan Africa Representative Muthoki Mumo describes the arrest of Getachew a relic of past repression and sends a message that Ethiopia is reverting to old tools to silence dissent and criticism.

"We call on authorities to release Mesganaw, stop using the Anti-Terror Proclamation against journalists, and ensure that reforms to the law protect freedom of expression and access to information," Mumo said. (CPJ)