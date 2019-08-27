Ethiopia: Mekele Face Cano Sport in Second Leg Decider

24 August 2019
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion By Dawit Tolesa

The Ethiopian Premier League (EPL) champions, Mekele 70 Anderta will host Cano Sport of Equatorial Guinea on Sunday in a return leg for the CAF Champions League preliminary round at the Mekele Stadium. Mekele has unveiled stadium entrance fees starting from 50 birr to 300 birr.

In the first preliminary round, Mekele 70 suffered a 2-1 defeat with the only crucial away goal scored by Amanuel Gebremichael in the 81st minute. With thousands of fans expected to show, the debutants in this year's competition face a stern test in overturning the score and keeping a clean-sheet. After returning home, the champions have continued to prepare for their second leg encounter in Mekele.

Elsewhere, CAF has stated that Mekele and Bahir Dar stadiums are recognized to host all international games scheduled to take place between national teams. Both the men and women Ethiopian national teams will play their international matches in either Mekele or Bahir Dar Stadium.

