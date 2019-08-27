Cameroon: Bakassi - Over 107 Rescued On Sinking Ship

27 August 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Close sources say three died in the incident including twins.

Confirmed reports of some seven persons missing on a sinking ship in the Cameroon waters of Rio in Bakassi peninsula have reached us. At press time some 107 persons had been rescued by the Rapid Intervention Unit (BIR) under the close supervision of the Commander of the Second Military Region. Those saved include 83 men, 13 women and 11 minors who were transported to Limbe. Three were also announced dead and those suffering from injuries were transported to nearby medical facilities. Others with minor concerns have joined their families. A ship named AUSTRHEIM took water in the night of 25 breaking 26 August 2019 after taking off from the Calabar shores in Nigeria heading for Tiko in Cameroon. Reports say some 117 persons were on board. The ship crossed into the Cameroonian waters at Rio apparently overloaded. Sources familiar with that route say it is usually a rough sail when vessels reach that part of the Atlantic Ocean as it harbours the main Bakassi river tributaries. Some relatives of the victims say the numerous passengers were rushing back home in Cameroon due to the lock-down proclaimed on social media for the next two weeks in the North West and South West Regions. Colonel Belinga Henri Ludwig, Controller General Inspector of the Rapid Intervention Unit (BIR) and Commander at the coast, reached on the phone, confirmed 107 were rescued by mid-day yesterday 26 August 2019. Some report said due to rough water the ship hit sandbank and got destabilised. However, an investigation has opened to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Cameroon
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Business
Transport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.