South Africa: Government Failure to Manage Scarce Resources Condemned

Water pollution in areas where local authorities discharged raw sewage into rivers and the failure by successive administrations to implement crucial sections of the National Water Act - 20 years down the line - were among crucial issues discussed at a water symposium organised by AgriSA in Somerset West on Monday.

The government's ability to manage the nation's water - a key ingredient for economic development - is declining. At a time when competition for water is increasing, the authorities, from municipalities to national government, are failing to manage this scarce resource effectively, and the economy is the loser.

Wits professor Mike Muller, an engineer and a former director-general of Water Affairs and Forestry, spoke of the need for South Africa to be a "capable and developmental state".

"The state needs to be a good manager, but the capability...