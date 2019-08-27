South Africa: Glebelands Average Murder Rate Double That of Yemen - Global Initiative Report

analysis

The murder rate at Umlazi's Glebelands Hostel is double the kill rate for Yemen and four times South Africa's national average, a report has found.

A Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime report authored by Glebelands activist and researcher, Vanessa Burger, has found that the murder rate at KwaZulu-Natal's notorious Glebelands hostel is four times that of strife-torn Yemen.

The report, published late on Monday, the same day that the trial of the so-called Glebelands Eight - a group of former hostel residents who have been charged with running a criminal enterprise at the massive complex that included murder for hire - was expected to start.

The trial is taking place at the Pietermaritzburg High Court and was rolled over to Tuesday.

In the report, Burger found that between March 2014 and January 2019, more than 120 people died as a result of violence "perpetrated by hitmen based at Glebelands Hostel".

The number is often quoted incorrectly in media reports, which tend to state that over 100 people have been killed at the actual hostel complex.

"The killings have bled beyond the hostel, throughout KZN and even into neighbouring provinces," said Burger.

She said the number was "staggering" for a...