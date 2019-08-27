Sierra Leone: 'I Was Never Part of a Meeting Between the Ministry And Limkokwing University'

-Chief Education Officer

Chief Education Officer at the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education, Alhaji Mohamed Kamara, has stated that he was aware of the agreement between Limkokwing University of Creative Technology and the then Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, but that he was never called upon to be part of any meeting between the ministry and the university.

He was on Monday, 19th August; speaking at the ongoing Commission of Injury presided over by justice Biobele Abraham Georgewill, while being cross examined by State Prosecutor, Khadija Bangura.

He added that even though he was the Chief Education Officer at the Ministry at the time of the establishment of the university, he was never at any point in time, invited to a meeting between the two institutions.

He told the commission that he joined the ministry from 2010 first as Deputy Chief Education Officer, and that from 2013 to 2016, he was Acting Chief Education Officer and subsequently Chief Education Officer from in 2017 to date.

He said he was responsible directly to the Dr. Minkilu Bah, the then Minister of Education and that he was chief professional adviser on education to the minister.

He said the ministry had the Director of Inspectorate that was charged with the responsibility of inspecting all schools and other key functions, and that as Chief Education Officer, he was to make sure that due procedures were followed to assure quality assurance.

He said they also had the Director of Programmes and Services that ensured the implementation of programmes and services.

He further that they also had the Non-Formal Directorate, which provided basic literacy education to adults in various centres, adding that they also had the Directorate of Higher Education, Science and Technology that was responsible for higher educational institutions and the Directorate of Research and Curriculum, which was not functional due to lack of staff.

He said payment of examination fees was the responsibility of the ministry's administrative department under the purview of the Permanent Secretary's Office.t

He said for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE), authorities of various schools were requested to submit a list of candidates that were qualified for screening.

He said the ministry in turn will send the list of those who qualified to the West Africa Examinations Council, noting that the council can only make claims of payment for those qualified in government assisted schools.

He said the Audit report stated that in 2014 the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology paid for three thousand four hundred and sixty candidates from fifty-one schools across the country to the tune of four hundred and sixty-seven million, one hundred thousand Leones, but that he was not aware because he was not charge of payment of fees.