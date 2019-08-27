Sudan: Wali of White Nile Receives Qatar Charity's Convoy

27 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Kosti — Wali of White Nile State, Maj. Gen. Haider Ali Al-Teraifi received Tuesday a humanitarian aid convoy dispatched by the Qatar Charity Foundation for people affected by floods and rainfalls in As-Salam Locality in the presence of Director-general of Ministry of Infrastructure, Engineer Montasir Ismail and Humanitarian Aid Commissioner , Abdul-Qawi Hamid.

The Wali of White Nile State commended the relations between the Sudanese and Qatari people, adding that this convoy affirms spirit of cooperation, sold arity and fraternity between the two countries.

He announced that the convoy which cost over 12 million pounds would support citizens affected by floods and rains in As-Salam Locality.

Al-Teraifi asserted that the size of disaster was over the State's ability , pledging that the humanitarian assistance would deliver to the real needy.

In the same context, the Wali of White Nile State received a support convoy containing sorghums and different food stuff from the philanthropist and businessman , Sidiq Talab.

Maj. Gen. Al-Teraifi hailed Sidiq Talabs' initiative and urged other philanthropists to follow businessman Talab.

