Sudan: Stability of Security Situations in Red Sea State, Official

Khartoum — 700 soldiers equipped with 100 military vehicles from the reserve force arrived in Red Sea State Tuesday for enforcement of security situation in Port Sudan city after security conditions the capital of state experienced due to tribal clash between Nuba and Beni amer tribes.

The force was received at Port Sudan city gate by commander of the 101 infantry brigade, Maj. Gen. Bashir Al-Mahdi and secretary-general of the government of Red Sea State, Ahmed Al-Bahi.

Maj. Gen. Al-Bahi stressed in press statements stability of security situations in the state, disclosing that the force arrived in the state for maintaining security and stability.

He added that the problem between Nuba and Beni Amer tribes was about to be settled peacefully.