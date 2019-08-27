Sudan: Next Sunday Official Holiday

Khartoum — The General Secretariat of Council of Ministers announced that next Sunday 1 Muharram 1441H, 1 September, 2019 will be official holiday on anniversary of hijra(migration) of Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him ).
- Countries
-
Topics
- All Topics
- Europe and Africa External Relations Food and Agriculture Game Parks Governance Health Human Rights ICT Infrastructure Innovation International Organisations Investment Labour Land and Rural Issues Latin America and Africa Legal Affairs Malaria Manufacturing Media Middle East and Africa Migration Mining Music Music Reviews NCDs NGO
- Entertainment
- Business
- Conflict
- Environment
- Health
- Sport
- Travel
- All Topics
- Development
- BizTech
- Entertainment
- Sport
- Africa/World
- Governance
- Multimedia
- Innovation
- Sustainability