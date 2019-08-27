South Africa: Virginia Community Lauded for Assisting the Police in the Arrest of Three Suspects for Rape and Kidnapping

press release

On Sunday 25 August 2019 at about 05:00 at Saaiplaas, Virginia, a 24-year-old woman was at a tavern with her boyfriend and friends drinking beer. The boyfriend and other friends left the tavern and after sometime the victim decided to go home. When she was outside the tavern, a group of men grabbed her and took her to a vandalised house in Saaiplaas were they assaulted her.

The men allegedly also raped her. During the assault, the victim collapsed and woke up later to find the suspects had fled the scene. She went to neighbours and asked for help who alerted the police. The suspects were traced by police with the assistance of community members. One of them was found in possession of the victim's tekkies and some other clothing items. They will appear in court soon.