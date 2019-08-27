South Africa: Minister of Police Congratulates the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (Psira) On Achieving a Clean Audit

26 August 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Pretoria — The Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, would like to congratulate the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA), under the leadership of its Council and Management, on achieving a clean audit, for the first time in its 18 years of existence.

After 7 years of unqualified audit opinions achieved over the preceding years, the Authority has achieved a clean audit in the 2018/2019 Financial Years since the Authority implemented a turnaround strategy in 2010.

This milestone is a shining example that it is possible for a self-funding State entity to achieve better results in managing public funds.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Police welcomes this roaring success and encourages PSiRA to maintain this impeccable standard.

