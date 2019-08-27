South Africa: SA's Ritchie Eyes Indonesia Title On Debut

27 August 2019
News24Wire
By Lynn Butler

Cape Town — South Africa's JC Ritchie hopes that the Indonesia Open can change his life similar to that of fellow countryman Justin Harding.

Ritchie, who is currently 120th in the world golf rankings, is playing this week on a sponsor's invitation.

Ritchie is aware of the benefits that his compatriots have reaped from playing on the Asian Tour and hopes to follow in his footsteps.

"The Indonesia Open really changed Justin Harding's life completely. He went from being almost 1000 in the world to being top-50 in the world within a span of 8 months. So, I'm definitely hopeful that this event can change my life too," said Ritchie.

The 25-year-old will tee off alongside Indonesia's No 1 Danny Masrin and Thailand's Jazz Janewattananond in Round 1 and 2.

"I've always wanted to come to Asia and I've always wanted to play on the Asian Tour. I'm glad I finally got the opportunity to do so this week and I'm hoping this tournament can be as important for me as it's been for the other guys. This is my first time playing in Indonesia and Asia," said Ritchie.

Ritchie, who is currently leading on the Sunshine Tour's Order of Merit, has three wins in South Africa.

"A lot of our guys that play in South Africa have all said this is one of the better routes to go. Obviously straight to Europe or Web.com (Korn Ferry Tour) is tough, but if you can't do that, then this is definitely the way to go. I have been playing well recently and I'm really looking forward to the week and enjoying it out here. The golf course is beautiful so I'm looking forward to it," he said.

The Indonesia Open will be take place from August 29-September 1.

