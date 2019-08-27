South Africa: Lights, Camera, Action for the Performing Arts Industry

Gauteng Education and Youth Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi has officially launched three Performing and Creative Arts Schools of Specialisation.

The three schools - East Rand School of the Arts (ERSA), National School of the Arts (NSA) and Pro-Arte Alphen Park were launched in a joint function hosted at ERSA on Tuesday.

"The schools' facilities have been built to accommodate each of the different focus areas, ensuring that each part is attended to in great detail. The schools therefore undoubtedly offer a very unique learning experience.

"The distinctiveness of the schools is in their combination of arts and business," said Lesufi.

ERSA offers six specialised focus areas, namely Dance, Art & Design, Music, Drama, Hospitality and Enterprise Management.

After hours, the school offers Dance, Art, Music and Drama lesson to learners on a tuition basis.

NSA attracts learners from across the country and some neighbouring countries.

It offers the following arts subjects alongside the full academic curriculum: Art (Visual Art & Graphic Design), Dance (Ballet, Spanish, Contemporary & African Contemporary), Drama and Music (Classical & Contemporary).

In addition to languages, life orientation and maths, Pro-Arte Alphen Park offers the following array of subjects: French Second Additional Language, Dance, Design, Visual Art, Music, Dramatic Arts, Hospitality, Tourism, Business Studies, Economics; Accounting, Physical Science, Life Science, History, Geography, Information Technology and Computer Applications Technology.

Admission to the three schools is secured through an audition process in the learner's chosen art discipline.

"We are excited about launching these performance and creative arts schools of specialisation. We are also thankful of our partnership with ABSA, and appreciate their support which will enhance the school's profiles.

"Our learners must be empowered and be prepared to be ready for the corporate world," said the MEC.