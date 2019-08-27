South Africa: Lights, Camera, Action for the Performing Arts Industry

27 August 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Gauteng Education and Youth Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi has officially launched three Performing and Creative Arts Schools of Specialisation.

The three schools - East Rand School of the Arts (ERSA), National School of the Arts (NSA) and Pro-Arte Alphen Park were launched in a joint function hosted at ERSA on Tuesday.

"The schools' facilities have been built to accommodate each of the different focus areas, ensuring that each part is attended to in great detail. The schools therefore undoubtedly offer a very unique learning experience.

"The distinctiveness of the schools is in their combination of arts and business," said Lesufi.

ERSA offers six specialised focus areas, namely Dance, Art & Design, Music, Drama, Hospitality and Enterprise Management.

After hours, the school offers Dance, Art, Music and Drama lesson to learners on a tuition basis.

NSA attracts learners from across the country and some neighbouring countries.

It offers the following arts subjects alongside the full academic curriculum: Art (Visual Art & Graphic Design), Dance (Ballet, Spanish, Contemporary & African Contemporary), Drama and Music (Classical & Contemporary).

In addition to languages, life orientation and maths, Pro-Arte Alphen Park offers the following array of subjects: French Second Additional Language, Dance, Design, Visual Art, Music, Dramatic Arts, Hospitality, Tourism, Business Studies, Economics; Accounting, Physical Science, Life Science, History, Geography, Information Technology and Computer Applications Technology.

Admission to the three schools is secured through an audition process in the learner's chosen art discipline.

"We are excited about launching these performance and creative arts schools of specialisation. We are also thankful of our partnership with ABSA, and appreciate their support which will enhance the school's profiles.

"Our learners must be empowered and be prepared to be ready for the corporate world," said the MEC.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.