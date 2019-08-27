South Africa: Condolences for Ben Said

27 August 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Government has conveyed its deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of journalist and eNCA Director of News Ben Said.

On Tuesday, eNCA announced that Said drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique on Monday afternoon.

"Said was one of the country's best television journalists, having joined eTV during the channel's early days. His loss to the country's media industry will be felt.

"The death of a journalist of Said's calibre makes the media profession poorer. The industry, and in particular journalists, plays a critical role in shaping public discourse, equipping citizens with information, and strengthening the country's democracy," Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement on Tuesday.

Said had recently returned to South Africa from TRT World in Turkey and had re-joined the senior management team at eNCA.

"Ben was one of the country's best television journalists and his loss to the station is immense. Having just re-joined the station he was already making his presence felt across all aspects of the business. We are all in deep shock," eNCA's Editor Jeremy Maggs said in a statement.

