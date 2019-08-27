South Africa: AfriForum to Oppose NMF 'Contempt of Court' Application, Appeal Flag Ruling

27 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets intends to oppose the Nelson Mandela Foundation's (NMF) application to have him held in contempt of court, he said on Tuesday.

This, after Roets took to Twitter last Wednesday to post a picture of the old flag, asking: "Did I just commit hate speech?"

He did this just hours after Deputy Judge President of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, Phineas Mojapelo, ruled that the "gratuitous" display of the flag amounted to hate speech.

Roets told News24 that the lobby group would also appeal the ruling.

"We're opposing based on free speech. Also, what I said on Twitter was within the ambit of the judgment. It was not gratuitous display," he said.

He maintained that his tweet was "was merely a question" that he posed and added that threats to imprison someone based on a tweet was indicative of the fact that civil liberties were being eroded in South Africa.

"The tragic irony is that this process of banning and censorship is spearheaded by the Nelson Mandela Foundation," he said.

NMF spokesperson Luzuko Koti told News24 that the foundation had filed court papers and requested that the matter be heard on September 3.

He said the foundation was still waiting for a response from the court.

Explaining why he posted the flag, Roets said he was posing an "academic question", adding that it seemed the Nelson Mandela Foundation's quest for "apartheid style censorship and banning continues".

In a media statement last Friday, the foundation said the Equality Act, however, did not protect academic displays of the flag that were made in bad faith.

It said it was of the view that Roets' action was in "bad faith" and in "contempt of court".

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Legal Affairs
Southern Africa
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.