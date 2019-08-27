Zambia: Just Park It - Zambia Truckers Warned

Zambian truckers driving to or working in South Africa from September 2 will be risking their lives, the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria and the Truck Drivers Association of Zambia (TDAZ) have warned.

This follows physical attacks and threats of violence against Zambian truckers by their South African counterparts who are planning a nationwide work stoppage starting September 2, to push for better working conditions.

Zambian truck drivers planning to travel to South Africa on September 2, or scheduled to work on the that date are being urged to park their trucks in safe and secure designated places until security was guaranteed.

