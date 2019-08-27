South Africa: Teen's Body Found Next to Train Tracks in Cape Town

The body of a 16-year-old pupil was discovered next to train tracks between the Hazendal and Pinelands railway stations in Cape Town, officials said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the discovery, saying a post mortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death and identity of the teen.

The body was found at around 09:30 on Monday.

An inquest docket had been opened for further investigation, said Van Wyk.

Meanwhile, Metrorail said preliminary investigations indicated that the deceased was a pupil at a high school in Lansdowne.

"Metrorail protection services officials are assisting with the police investigation," said Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott.

Scott said Metrorail would visit the family of the deceased at an appropriate time. She also expressed condolences to the deceased's family, friends and fellow pupils.

Metrorail has called on anyone who has information which could assist the investigation, to contact investigating officer Detective Mashicila on 021 506 2100.

Earlier this year, a 15-year-old boy was killed after he fell from one train and was hit by a second near Maitland police station.

He was believed to have been a pupil as he was dressed in a uniform when the incident took place.

In June, a man's body was split in two after he stepped in front of a train in Fish Hoek.

Metrorail said at the time that the circumstances of the incident were consistent with suicide.

Source: News24