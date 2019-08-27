Zimbabwe: New Dispensation More Violent Than Mugabe Regime - New Report

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has fared badly in terms of compliance with the constitution amid increasing number of citizens who have been abducted, tortured or detained since the November 2017 military aided transition, a new report has revealed.

The report titled The New Deception: What Has Changed? a research product product of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, revealed the significant increase in violence in the country with the August 1 2018, January 14 national shutdown and the recent upsurge in abductions and detention of opposition and civil society activists by state agents.

"The first thing to note is that most violent events have increased since November 2017. The list is extensive: abductions, arrests, armed clashes, attacks, looting/property destruction, mob violence, sexual violence, violent demonstrations, battles, riots and violence against citizens have all been more frequent than in the period 2013 to November 2017," reads part of the report.

Further, the report concluded that Zimbabwe had degenerated into a violent country with significant increase in the involvement of military personnel in violent events.

"It is fair to conclude that Zimbabwe is more violent after the coup in 2017.

"The report further noted significant increases in civilians, rioters, the military and militia being involved in violent acts since the coup," the report added.

The report noted that violence in Zimbabwe is not confined to elections with the situation said not to be improving but getting worse.

In the report, Harare tops all the provinces in terms of violence followed by Manicaland, Bulawayo, and Mashonaland east respectively.