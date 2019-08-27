Zimbabwe: New Dispensation More Violent Than Mugabe Regime - New Report

Photo: New Zimbabwe
President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
27 August 2019
263Chat (Harare)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration has fared badly in terms of compliance with the constitution amid increasing number of citizens who have been abducted, tortured or detained since the November 2017 military aided transition, a new report has revealed.

The report titled The New Deception: What Has Changed? a research product product of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum, revealed the significant increase in violence in the country with the August 1 2018, January 14 national shutdown and the recent upsurge in abductions and detention of opposition and civil society activists by state agents.

"The first thing to note is that most violent events have increased since November 2017. The list is extensive: abductions, arrests, armed clashes, attacks, looting/property destruction, mob violence, sexual violence, violent demonstrations, battles, riots and violence against citizens have all been more frequent than in the period 2013 to November 2017," reads part of the report.

Further, the report concluded that Zimbabwe had degenerated into a violent country with significant increase in the involvement of military personnel in violent events.

"It is fair to conclude that Zimbabwe is more violent after the coup in 2017.

"The report further noted significant increases in civilians, rioters, the military and militia being involved in violent acts since the coup," the report added.

The report noted that violence in Zimbabwe is not confined to elections with the situation said not to be improving but getting worse.

In the report, Harare tops all the provinces in terms of violence followed by Manicaland, Bulawayo, and Mashonaland east respectively.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

More on This
Mnangagwa's First Year in Office Marked by Repression - Amnesty
Zimbabwean Comedian Gonyeti Abducted, Later Found Beaten
Clashes in the Streets as Zimbabwe Protest Banned
Lord Of Kush Filmmakers Arrested in Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's Opposition Rejects 'Apartheid Duplicate' Law
U.S. Sanctions Zimbabwe Official Over Post-Election Killings
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Human Rights
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
I Never Said I Was Christ and I'm Still in Kenya - 'Jesus'

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.