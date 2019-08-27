South Africa: Guard Shoots Body of 'Lifeless' Durban CIT Suspect After Fatal Shootout

A security guard who shot what appears to be the lifeless body of a suspected cash-in-transit robber will have to explain why he did so.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that police were investigating the circumstances behind a robbery at Bridge City Mall in Durban on Monday.

Naidoo said a group of men had attempted to rob the security officials, who were collecting money from one of the stores when they came under fire.

"The security were approached by a group of men. A shootout between robbers and security ensued. One security guard was wounded and two of the suspects were shot dead."

A video emerged on social media on Tuesday morning, showing one of the security guards kicking the lifeless body of one of the suspects.

He then closely inspects the body of the assailant, before firing a round aimed at his head. Naidoo said this would be looked into.

"He will have to provide reasons for why he fired that shot. We view the video seriously. I don't know who these guys are, but rest assured, it will be investigated."

Naidoo said a rifle and pistol had been recovered from scene. He said they were investigating armed robbery, unlawful possession of arms and ammunition, and attempted murder.

"More charges could be added. We are still searching for other suspects."

Source: News24