South Africa: 'Ben, My Darling, I'll Always Love You' - Tributes Pour in After Sudden Death of Veteran Journalist Ben Said

27 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

Tributes poured in from colleagues, members of the public and various institutions following the death of eNCA director of news, Ben Said, on Tuesday.

Said, 45, drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique on Monday.

He had just rejoined eNCA after an absence of just over three years during which he worked as an executive producer for TRT World in Turkey.

Prior to that, Said worked at eNCA for nearly 16 years, as a producer, senior reporter and group news editor.

eNCA editor-at-large Jeremy Maggs described Said as one of the country's best television journalists."His loss to the station is immense. We are all in deep shock," Maggs said.

Tributes on social media continued to pour in throughout Tuesday morning.

Former Western Cape premier Helen Zille tweeted: "This is truly devastating news. Ben once worked with me at UCT. What a fine human being. Tragic."

The ANC said in a statement: "Ben Said was a highly respected journalist who conducted his craft with utmost professionalism and integrity. South Africans who value quality journalism were looking forward to the likes of Ben Said to help groom and empower young journalists who aspire to become the best in this field."

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the news of Said's passing was truly shocking and deeply sad.

"I was talking to him literally few days ago on WhatsApp. At the end of the conversation about his return to eNCA, he said 'keep me in your prayers please'. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & the @eNCA," Ndlozi tweeted.

The South African government said it extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Said. "The death of a journalist of Said's calibre makes the media profession poorer."

The DA sent its "heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ben Said" , adding that he was as "amazing journalist, and an industry stalwart".

Colleagues and fellow journalists also paid their respects to Said.

Iman Rappetti tweeted: "Ben, my darling, I'll always love you. My heart can't deal," while Yusuf Abramjee expressed his sadness at Said's passing.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Company CEO Tied to South African State Capture Dies in Car Crash
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.