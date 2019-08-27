South Africa: 'Ben, My Darling, I'll Always Love You' - Tributes Pour in After Sudden Death of Veteran Journalist Ben Said

Tributes poured in from colleagues, members of the public and various institutions following the death of eNCA director of news, Ben Said, on Tuesday.

Said, 45, drowned while on holiday with his family in Mozambique on Monday.

He had just rejoined eNCA after an absence of just over three years during which he worked as an executive producer for TRT World in Turkey.

Prior to that, Said worked at eNCA for nearly 16 years, as a producer, senior reporter and group news editor.

eNCA editor-at-large Jeremy Maggs described Said as one of the country's best television journalists."His loss to the station is immense. We are all in deep shock," Maggs said.

Tributes on social media continued to pour in throughout Tuesday morning.

Former Western Cape premier Helen Zille tweeted: "This is truly devastating news. Ben once worked with me at UCT. What a fine human being. Tragic."

The ANC said in a statement: "Ben Said was a highly respected journalist who conducted his craft with utmost professionalism and integrity. South Africans who value quality journalism were looking forward to the likes of Ben Said to help groom and empower young journalists who aspire to become the best in this field."

EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said the news of Said's passing was truly shocking and deeply sad.

"I was talking to him literally few days ago on WhatsApp. At the end of the conversation about his return to eNCA, he said 'keep me in your prayers please'. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends & the @eNCA," Ndlozi tweeted.

The South African government said it extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Said. "The death of a journalist of Said's calibre makes the media profession poorer."

The DA sent its "heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Ben Said" , adding that he was as "amazing journalist, and an industry stalwart".

Colleagues and fellow journalists also paid their respects to Said.

Iman Rappetti tweeted: "Ben, my darling, I'll always love you. My heart can't deal," while Yusuf Abramjee expressed his sadness at Said's passing.

Source: News24