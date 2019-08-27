South Africa: Seven Killed in Three Seperate Shootings On Another Bloody Morning in Cape Town

27 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Tammy Petersen

A bloody start to Tuesday saw seven people killed in three separate early morning shootings in Cape Town, Western Cape police have confirmed.

A team of Organised Crime detectives are investigating whether the incidents are linked, spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said.

"In one incident in the Siqalo informal settlement in Philippi, three males between the ages of 20 and 30 were found lying in the street with bullet wounds to their heads," he said.

"In Leiden, Delft, a 60-year-old woman and a 27-year-old male were found shot dead in a house and one other victim injured."

In Samora Machel, locals on their way to work discovered two dead women lying on the side of the road just after 05:00.

"They had been shot in the upper parts of their bodies," Van Wyk confirmed.

All three areas are among the 10 most gang-ridden areas in Cape Town, which contributed to 42% of attempted murders in the province, according to statistics.

Members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed for two months to assist the police in stemming the blood flow in Bishop Lavis, Mitchells Plain, Delft, Elsies River, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Philippi, Kraaifontein and Manenberg.

The deployment of the army to Cape Town's gang-ridden areas has a price tag of R23m.

A total of 1 320 SANDF members are in the city from July 18 to September 16.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

