South Africa: Tshwane's Controversial Gladafrica Tender Faces Another Forensic Probe

27 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sarah Evans

Another independent forensic investigation into the GladAfrica tender controversy at the City of Tshwane is underway.

This is the second independent investigation into the project management contract, which saw most of the City's infrastructure spending outsourced to GladAfrica, a private project management firm.

The tender was cancelled by mutual agreement between the City and GladAfrica earlier this year. It cost the City nearly R500m since its inception in November 2017. The expenditure was ultimately declared irregular by the Auditor-General.

Law firm Bowmans was appointed by the City in 2018 to investigate the issue, and a leaked version of that preliminary report revealed GladAfrica's appointment was irregular.

The completion of the investigation was halted when Tshwane city manager Moeketsi Mosola took the City and former mayor Solly Msimanga to court over efforts by Msimanga to have Mosola removed. Mosola was responsible for GladAfrica as the City's accounting officer, but also as the official who managed the contract and oversaw its implementation.

Now, Gobodo Forensic Investigation and Accounting has been appointed by the City to conduct another investigation.

City spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane told News24 it expected a report from the firm by the end of the month.

Taunyane said the appointment followed a council meeting in February this year in which it was resolved that the GladAfrica matter should go back to the City's audit performance committee.

Gobodo's appointment then followed that process, she added.

News24 understands several senior municipal officials have already been interviewed, and the investigation appeared to extend to the contract's implementation.

Gobodo was not immediately available for comment.

Source: News24

Source: News24

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

