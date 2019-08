Luanda — National senior men's and women's handball teams qualified on Monday for semi-finals of the All-Africa Games tournament, underway in Casa Blanca, Morocco.

In men category, Angola beat Zambia counterpart 41-20 and qualified for the next round where they will face Morocco on Wednesday.

Still on Wednesday, the women's team, African champions, who beat Uganda 36-12, are meeting Guinea Conakry in the semi-finals.