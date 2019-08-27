Angola Announces Public Tender to Build Refinery

27 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of Mineral and Petroleum Resources has announced plan to shortly launch an open and international public tender for the construction of a refinery in Soyo, northern Zaire province.

Angop learnt Monday that the calendar for the project's presentation will be revealed soon, including the date for its launch, the programme and the documentation for the tender.

In its note, the sector stated that the launch of the international public tender for the construction of the Soyo Refinery results from Presidential Decree No. 150/19 of 16 August, which also authorises its expenditure.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved.

