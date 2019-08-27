Angolan president arrives in Japan for TICAD 7

Yokohama — Angolan head of state João Lourenço arrived in Japan Tuesday at 6am (local time) to attend the the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), on August 28-30 in Yokohama.

According to a note released by the President's Civil Affairs Office, the Head of State, who is accompanied by the First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço, is expected to introduce the country's guidelines on attracting investments.

This will be during a panel entitled "Accelerating Economic Transformation and Improving the Business Environment through Innovation and Involvement of Private Sector" on Wednesday, the first day of the conference.

On the sidelines of the event, the Angolan statesman will meet with the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe, on Thursday afternoon.

On the last day of the work, João Lourenço will join other guests in an "Afternoon Tea" to be offered by the Emperor of Japan, Majesty Naruhito.

When João Lourenço took office as President of the Republic on September 26, 2017, he elected Japan as one of Angola's partners for strategic cooperation.

Japan is pleased with the ongoing reforms in Angola under President João Lourenço, with stress to fight against corruption and nepotism, the improvement of the business environment to attract private investment.

At TICAD 7, Angola is seeking to maintain strategic cooperation with the Asian giant, the world's third largest economy and a member of the G7.

As a result of the cooperation between the two states, since 1976, Japan participates in the rehabilitation and construction of quality infrastructures, such as Namibe Commercial Port and the three main textile industries (Satec, Alassola and TextangII) in Angola.

Japan also funded the equipment and services for the installation of Angola Cables transatlantic fiber optic submarine cable. In Angola, Japan also has a co-participation in the demining programme and also supports projects in the health sector.

The Presidential delegation to the event is integrated by ministers of Foreign Affairs, Finance, Economy and Planning, Health, Energy and Water and Transport.