Angolan Government Downgrades Fire Situation

27 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of the Environment denied Monday allegations that wildfire burning in Amazon rainforest (Brazil) are comparable to the fires recorded in Angola, in particular, and in Africa, in general.

In a press note, the Ministry of Environment denied rumors on existence of a high number of fires in Angola.

The source admits existing burnings, but denies that there are reasons for drama.

The ministerial department clarifies that occurrences detected by the Modis (Moderate Radiometric Image Definition Spectrum) satellite can lead to an exaggeration of the situation and misinform the most unwary.

It points out that in this season of the year peasants in various regions of the country are setting fire to prepare land for cultivation.

The source argues that such practice, which it described as wrong, is customary and manageable, but are not compared to Amazon.

Another reason for the fire, according to the Ministry of the Environment, has to do with a significant charcoal production in almost every country.

In the document, the Ministry of the Environment states that it is working in close cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forests and other partners on awareness campaign among rural populations to clarify on the sustainable management of community forests and show the benefits of preserving it.

