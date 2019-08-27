Malawi/Kenya: Free Entry At Kamuzu Stadium for Malawi, Kenya Women Football Match

27 August 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Elijah Phimbi

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has announced that gate entry fee for the 2020 Tokoyo Olympic Qualifying match involving Malawi Senior National Women's Football Team and Kenya on Wednesday August 28 2019 will be free of charge.

Malawi national women football team

FAM Commercial and Marketing Director Limbani Matola has confirmed.

Matola said the aim is to ensure that Malawians patronize the match in large numbers so that they provide their beloved She-Flames with massive and vocal support.

The winner between the She-Flames and the Harambee Starlets will face either Gabon or Ghana in the next round.

Meanwhile, She-Flames Coach Abel Mkandawire has promised the nation that the girls are ready to burn the Harambee Starlets.

Mkandawire also revealed that the team's morale has been boosted with the coming in of Chawinga Sisters Tabitha and Temwa who jetted into the country on Sunday and Monday respectively.

The duo plies their trade in China and Sweden respectively.

"All the girls are ready for the game and the coming in of Tabitha and Temwa is a big boost that has brought excitement to the whole squad" said Mkandawire on Tuesday.

On her part, Tabitha said she is geared to help his team win the match.

"This is a very important match, I am ready for the showdown and I will do everything possible to make sure we win. It is all about commitment" said Chabinga.

