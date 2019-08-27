Uganda: Veteran Politician Kulubya Ssenseko Dies At 85

Veteran politician John Kulubya Ssenseko has died at the age of 85.

He was being treated for chronic kidney disease, at Case Medical Centre in Kampala until his demise this morning.

Mr Kulubya died at 8am on Tuesday, the Case Medical Centre executive director, Patrick Kintu, said.

Popularly known as Omwana W'omwami, (Son of a Chief), Mr Kulubya is reputed to be among Kampala's top property moguls although his political ambitions as Kampala mayor were futile on two attempts.

Dr Patrick Kaliika, the medical director at case Clinic reported that Kulubya's mainly suffered from chronic kidney failure and he has been on dialysis three times a week since suffering a stroke in February this year.

"That was well controlled and he continued with his treatment regimen but just recently he developed breathing complications arising from pneumonia last week on Thursday August 22. He was admitted with difficulty in breathing and reduced level of consciousness and has been on supportive care till this morning when his heart stopped and could not be revived," Dr Kaliika said.

He added that Kulubya had a history of prostate cancer but he had been declared cancer free.

Family members announced the burial arrangements including a vigil tomorrow at his home in Ggaba followed by a church service at Namirembe Cathedral Thursday and then burial on Friday at Kabuwambo in Mityana District.

"Thank you very much to the management and staff of Case Hospital, they have done an amazing job. There have been many complications my father has been battling all of which have been handled and dealt with very well. We just wish him to rest in eternal peace," Sarah Nakibaale Kasule said.

"My dad has been a very gentle person. Very loving. Very trusting. That is what God has decided. We can't do much. We shall miss him," she added.

Political ambitions

In the 2007 elections, Kulubya was defeated by Nasser Ntege Sebaggala in a race that also had Peter Sematimba, Hasib Takuba, Wilson Kyambadde, and Dr Justin Naiga Sserwanga.

A father of four children, Kulubya was a wealthy businessman who owned plenty of real estate in several parts of Kampala.

He was the son of the late Sserwano Woofunira Kulubya, the first African mayor of Kampala (1959-61) and Uniya Namutebi of Kabuwambo in Mityana District.

He attended Budo Junior School, Kings College Budo, Makerere College School and Kampala Technical School now Kyambogo Technical Institute where he graduated as an electrical engineer in 1952. He later obtained Bachelors of Science in Engineering from the University of London.

Passion for rallying

Kulubya had a passion for rallying and in 1966 he joined the Uganda Motor Club, becoming the first African member. He started racing in 1969 with Edward Ntege as his co-driver. In 1970, he participated in the East African Safari Rally (formerly Coronation Safari) although he never completed any race until 1972 when he dropped out but took his car among the finishers.

During his exile, he participated in the Caltex Rally of Kenya in 1973 before he retired as a time marshal.

In 1980 Kulubya along with Ntege, Jimmy Dean and Sam Ssali founded the Automobile Association and in 1994, they worked towards the inclusion of the Ugandan races to the international calendar.